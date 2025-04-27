Cannabis seized, one arrested

ZIRO, 26 Apr: The Ziro police in Lower Subansiri district on Friday seized 4.174 kgs of cannabis and arrested one individual from Old Ziro.

Acting on reliable information regarding the presence of a drug peddler in Old Ziro, a police team comprising Inspector Roy, SI J Doye, ASIs P Novin, K Leriak and T Toma, and Constable A Ruji, under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra, located the quarters where

the peddling operation was based.

Upon reaching the quarters, the team found the alleged accused, Dunik Lokar (23). During search, the police team discovered and seized bin bags which contained suspected cannabis (ganja), weighing 4.174 kgs.

A case has been registered under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, informed the Lower Subansiri SP in a release.