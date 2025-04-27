OIL Pragyan Super 30 students crack JEE Mains

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: In yet another moment of pride and inspiration, the students of OIL Pragyan Super 30, Itanagar, have delivered an exceptional performance in the JEE Mains-2025, with 29 out of 30 students qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains-2025.

This success marks another milestone in the journey of the initiative, reaffirming the transformative power of guided mentorship and inclusive education, stated a release from OIL Pragyan Super 30.

OIL Pragyan Super 30, a flagship of the CSR intervention of the OIL, implemented by the CSRL, promotes higher education amongst meritorious underprivileged students by providing 11 months of free residential coaching and academic mentoring for JEE and NEET examinations, enabling admissions in IIT and other reputed engineering and medical colleges across the country.

Currently, the coaching for engineering entrance examinations (JEE Mains & Advanced) are provided at five centres, ie, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Guwahati, Nagaon, and Dibrugarh in Assam, and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, while coaching for medical entrance examination (NEET) is exclusively provided at the Jorhat centre in Assam.

The release also mentioned that since the inception of the project in 2010, 1,654 out of 1,785 students enrolled across five centres have secured admissions in various engineering colleges such as IIT, ISM Dhanbad, IIST (ISRO), ISI, IISER, BIT PATNA, IIIT, Indian Maritime University (KOL) & NITs, state engineering colleges, etc.

The Itanagar centre, since its inception in 2015, has mentored over 260 students, with 79 gaining admission in IITs and 84 in NITs, while many others are pursuing engineering at other top government institutes. “These numbers speak not only of academic success but of lives transformed, communities uplifted, and dreams awakened of bright and deserving students from the economically weaker and often overlooked regions of Arunachal,” the release stated.

Admission into the programme follows a rigorous two-stage selection process – a written test, followed by an academic interview. Candidates must belong to families with an annual income of less than Rs 4 lakhs, ensuring that the support reaches those who need it the most.

But the vision of OIL Pragyan Super 30 goes beyond academics. The initiative focuses equally on character development, self-discipline, and leadership, nurturing students to not only achieve academic excellence but also emerge as changemakers in their communities.

“As these 29 students take one step closer to India’s premier engineering institutions, their success is a testament to what can be achieved when opportunity, commitment, and structured guidance come together,” the release said.