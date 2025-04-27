Patriotic song competition organised

TEZU, 26 Apr: The NSS and NCC units of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), along with Bamboosa Library, organised a ‘Capt KK Venkatraman Memorial Patriotic Group Song Competition’ at IGGC here in Lohit district on Friday.

Late Capt (retd) KK Venkatraman had served Arunachals’ youths for over four decades and dedicated his entire life to promoting educational advancement of first-generation Arunachali youths through various innovative interventions. He was also a dedicated founder-patron of the Lohit Youth Library movement.

Sponsored by the 6 Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, the competition saw the participation of 12 teams of 60 students.

In the keenly contested senior group, where nine teams of college students presented vibrant patriotic songs, Zen Chikro and team from Denning College of Teacher Education, Tezu won the first prize, while the second prize went to Sweety Tayang and team. The third prize was won by Waijailu Hagabre (both teams from IGGC).

In the junior section of school students, Arpita Ram and team won the first prize, followed by Atinlu Mam and team from Wakro, while the third prize went to Jyoti Verma and team from Tezu.

Singers Jinquilu Chai and Yealiang Tamblu were the judges of the competition.