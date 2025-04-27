RGU students receive trg in sericulture techniques

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: Nineteen BSc 2nd semester zoology students from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) underwent training in sericulture techniques at the Sericulture Rearing Centre in Balijan in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The team was led by the RGU zoology department’s teaching assistants Dr Jacob Ngukir, Dr Hage Asung, and Krishnakshi Misra.

During the visit, the students received training under the guidance of Sericulture Development Officer T Talom, technician P Pegu, and other staff members of the Balijan sericulture farm. The students learned about various types of silkworm rearing, cocoon production, and techniques of reeling and weaving handicrafts. Additionally, they visited nearby villages to gain firsthand experience of traditional weaving practices.

The field study provided the students with an opportunity to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical experience. Through hands-on training in sericulture techniques and traditional weaving practices, the students gained a deeper understanding of the biological and economic aspects of sericulture.

This exposure not only enhanced their academic learning but also broadened their appreciation for indigenous crafts and rural livelihoods.