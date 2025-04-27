Arunachal student leaders participate in nat’l seminar on ONOE

NEW DELHI, 26 Apr: Eight student leaders from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh participated in a national seminar on the ‘One Nation, One Election (ONOE)’ initiative, held at Dr BR Ambedkar Centre here on 23 April.

Tana Jiri, Aido Taram, Minpi Lollen, Kenu Kayi, Topu Luknu Dibak, Pem Tsedar, Priyang Pumoh and Nokphe Pansatook part in the seminar.

The student leaders were guided by Porsum and Tame Siyang, whose mentorship and support were keys to their participation.

The seminar marked a significant step in empowering the youths of Arunachal to engage in national discourse and contribute meaningfully to India’s democratic and developmental journey.

The seminar also focused on the transformative vision of conducting simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies – an initiative aimed at strengthening democratic processes and making India a developed nation.

Recognising the crucial role of youths in shaping the future, the seminar was designed to provide authentic information and generate awareness among young leaders about the significance, benefits, and challenges of the ONOE proposal.

The meeting was attended also by union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The union ministers emphasised the importance of national unity, electoral reforms, and participatory democracy.