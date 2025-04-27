Tissa-1 team wins volleyball competition

LONGO, 26 Apr: The Tissa-1 team emerged victorious in the final of a volleyball competition organised by the Longo Baptist church in Tirap district on Saturday, defeating New Kothin 3-0.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran and Lazu EAC NL Naam distributed the prizes to the winners in the presence of the chief, the GBs, and the gram panchayat chairperson of Longo village.

Six other teams participated in the competition: Tissa-2, Kapu, Old Tupi, New Life Foundation (NLF) inmates, Committee, and LBC.

In a separate visit, the DC, accompanied by the Lazu EAC, visited the NLF Rehabilitation Centre in Old Tupi. He handed over plastic raw materials for making murahs (stools) and other handicrafts to the centre’s in-charge.

During his interaction with the inmates, Aran appealed to them to change their mindset and strive to become responsible individuals for the betterment of their families and the society.

The DC commended NLF chairperson Wanglee Rangyang and his team for their dedicated service and assured all possible support to the centre in the future. He emphasised the importance of inmates recognising the sacrifices their parents make to support their stay at the rehabilitation centre. (DIPRO)