Woodturning training imparted

[ Prem Chetry ]

SERA, 26 Apr: Youths from Sera village, Pedung, Bomdila, Dirang and Kalaktang participated in a 20-day woodturning training programme organised by the state office of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), in collaboration with the Mon Deki-Ling Education and Charitable Society (MDECS), here in West Kameng district.

Addressing the valedictory function on Saturday, EAC Phuntso Tashi congratulated the trainees and said, “Skill, materials, and market are the three basic requirements to become an entrepreneur.”

“You are all skilled now. The market for handicrafts is thriving here, both among local customers and tourists. Local demand itself is sufficient, and there are plenty of raw materials available. Now you only need to be creative and nurture your skills to master in our traditional wood carving,” he added.

Bomdila LAMS VC Lobsang Genchen encouraged the trainees to take their expertise back to their villages and not confine it to themselves, saying, “Your tools for success are your dedication and sincerity. This training has given you the opportunity to launch your own startups.”

Sera GB Tashi Tsering expressed gratitude to the KVIC and the MDECS for providing training opportunities to the youths to enhance their skills and promote self-employment.

Earlier, MDECS president Tashi Tsering said that the 20-day training would empower the trainees and help them become independent entrepreneurs. He expressed gratitude to master craftsman Amir Uddin Laskar from Silchar, Assam, and master designer Aminul Hasan from North Dinajpur, West Bengal, for their significant contribution to the success of the training programme.

At the end of the programme, the trainees were provided with free woodturning machines and tools.