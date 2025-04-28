Seppa electrical divn JE passes away

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 27 Apr: Logo Yangfo, junior engineer in the Seppa Electrical Division, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. Yangfo was 43 years old.

Born on 3 May, 1981 to late Tari Yangfo and Mee Yangfo in Namta Yangfo in Sawa circle of East Kameng district, Yangfo had joined as a junior engineer in the Power Division in Seppa on 18 October, 2007.

Yangfo was diagnosed with liver cancer and had been battling deteriorating health for the past year. He was a dedicated and passionate engineer. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation chairman Raya Flago mourned the passing of the Yangfo.

In a condolence message posted on social media, the EKSWCO chairman said, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Logo Yangfo after a prolonged illness. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

“May his legacy and contributions be remembered and cherished, and I pray that the almighty provides enough strength to his family members to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yangfo Welfare Society (YWS) chairman Honipa Sono Yangfo expressed grief over losing one of its executive members. “Late Logo Yangfo was our treasurer; his passing has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Today, I am deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of our brother,” said the YWS chairman.