Drug peddler arrested, heroin seized

ZIRO, 27 Apr: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested a drug peddler and seized suspected heroin weighing 17.2 grams from her possession on Friday.

Based in information that one Chiging Rillung (50) was in possession of contraband substances and was operating from her rented apartment in Medical Colony, a police team comprising SIs J Yomcha and J Doye, ASI C Tallo, and Constables T Param and C Seema, under the supervision of the Ziro SDPO, reached the rented apartment and made a thorough search, during which the contraband substance was seized from the peddler’s possession.

A case [u/s 21(a)/27(a) NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, the Lower Subansiri SP informed.