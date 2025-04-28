Villagers demanding shifting of silicon factory from Niglok IGC

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 27 Apr: Local villagers have alleged that the silicon factory operating in the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) near Ruksin town in East Siang district is causing air and water pollution. The villagers are demanding that the industrial unit be shifted to an isolated location.

The villagers residing around the Niglok IGC, united under the ‘IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum’, submitted a petition to the East Siang deputy commissioner, seeking his initiative for the relocation of the hazardous silicon industry.

The factory, operated by M/s Aether Alloys LLP, is allegedly posing health hazards in the surrounding villages and adjacent areas of Ruksin subdivision.

The petitioners noted that M/s Alloy Craft LLP and M/s Arunachal Ferro Alloy companies have applied to the state’s Industry Department to set up two additional

silicon factories in Niglok IGC, which the local villagers are strongly opposing.

IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum general secretary Onong Tadeng alleged that the industrial authority, while establishing the silicon factory, obtained consent from local gaon burahs without informing them of the implications of the industrial unit. Moreover, there was no public hearing, nor was an environmental impact assessment conducted involving local villagers and other stakeholders at that time.

The forum also alleged gross violation of the Factories Act, 1948 against the silicon factory run by M/s Aether Alloys LLP in Niglok IGC.

An official from the Industry Department in the district informed that the state’s Industries Commissioner, Saugat Biswas, along with senior officials from the Industry, Trade & Commerce and Skill Development Departments, visited Niglok IGC on Saturday and met the representatives of the IGC-Pollution Affected People’s Forum and heard their grievances.

The commissioner and other officials assured the local people that they would convene a meeting with the State Pollution Control Board in Itanagar soon and issue directives to assess the pollution levels caused by the silicon industry in Niglok.

The team of officials also assured that they would take necessary steps to resolve the problems faced by the local people immediately after the pollution test is performed by technical experts.