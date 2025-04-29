National youth exposure prog underway in Tawang

TAWANG, 28 Apr: A group of 66 participants, along with over 10 officials from Meghalaya are currently participating in the National Youth Exposure Programme-2025 being held in Tawang from 27 to 30April.

The programme is organised by the Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Directorate, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Affairs Department.

Addressing the inaugural programme, which took place at Zomkhang Hall here, Tawang DC Kanki Darang spoke about the beauty and diversity of Arunachal, highlighting that the state is home to 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes living harmoniously. Emphasising the theme of unity in diversity, he encouraged the youths to embrace hard work and sincerity, reminding them that there is no substitute for dedication. He called upon the participants to strive to become good human beings and contribute positively to society.

Tawang SP Dr DW Thongon provided the participants with insights into the rich history, culture, and strategic significance of Tawang. He urged the youths to stay away from antisocial activities, particularly drug abuse, quoting Swami Vivekananda on the vital role of youths in nation-building.

Earlier, youth coordinator Bobby Wahlong outlined the objectives of the youth exposure programme. He noted that the programme, which began in 2014, has provided a platform for over 10,000 youths from Meghalaya to explore different parts of the country and experience India’s diverse culture.

Participants from Meghalaya and Arunachal, including NSS volunteers from Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang, and members of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Tawang, enriched the inaugural function with vibrant cultural performances showcasing the traditional songs and dances of the Garo, Khasi, and Monpa tribes.

Tawang District Sports Officer Sange Tsering and assistant nodal officer Satrughan Gungli also addressed the gathering, motivating the youths and stressing the importance of such exposure programmes in fostering national integration and personal growth. (DIPRO)