Training prog on GIS-based monitoring

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: A three-day training programme on ‘GIS-based planning and monitoring of MGNREGA works at the gram panchayat level using the Yuktdhara portal’ for the first batch of block-level officials from Tawang, West Kameng, Bichom, East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts began at the SIRDPR office here on Monday.

The programme is being conducted by the SIRDPR, in collaboration with Guwahati-based National Institute of Rural Development-North East Regional Centre (NIRD-NERC).

Addressing the participants, SIRDPR Director Habung Lampung requested them to avail of the latest technologies that have been developed and launched by the ministry concerned for planning, implementation and monitoring of the programmes.

He stressed that new technologies, like geographic information systems (GIS), geo-tagging, DBT, etc,not only facilitate effective planning and monitoring but also reduce chances of corruption.

Lampung further said that, in order to make the MGNREGA more successful, every stakeholder involved in planning, implementation and monitoring of projects need to be trained on the use of information technology (IT) tools and applications.

NIRD-NERC Assistant Professor Dr A Samhachalam highlighted the importance of IT for speedy progress of the nation. He also delivered the theoretical lessons on geo-informatics and its applications in planning and monitoring of MGNREGA works and natural resource management.

SIRDPR Assistant Director SW Bagang and NIRD-NERC Senior Computer Programme Officer AK Ghosh also spoke.