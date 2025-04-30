Upper Subansiri wrestlers shine at 4th Arunachal State Games

DAPORIJO, 29 Apr: The wrestlers from Upper Subansiri district showcased exceptional talent at the recently concluded 4th Arunachal State Games.

The team brought home an impressive haul of seven gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, Wrestling Association Upper Subansiri District informed in a release.

Giamto Hina, Jekum Riba, and Deepok Nasi emerged as the standout performers, each winning two gold medals in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Sanjana Nguki bagged the 7th gold medal for the district in freestyle wrestling.

Kubi Cherom won the lone silver medal in freestyle event, while Taluk Param and Bomta Pakri won a bronze medal each in freestyle and Greco-Roman event, respectively.