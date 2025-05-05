Congress will back any action by Centre on Pahalgam terror attack, says Vadra

WAYANAD, 4 May: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said her party would fully support any action the central government takes in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

She noted that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already passed a resolution affirming this stand.

Speaking during her two-day visit here in Kerala, the AICC general secretary expressed hope that the union government would act swiftly in the wake of the attack.

“The Congress party… the CWC met, and we passed a resolution. In the resolution, we have said we stand fully with whatever action the government decides to take. And we hope that they take the action soon,” she told reporters here when her reaction was sought on the matter.

On Friday, the Congress urged the Centre to act with firmness in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack to penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror, and pressed for time-bound accountability into the “serious lapses” in security and intelligence in one of the most heavily-guarded regions of the country.

The opposition party made the assertions in a resolution passed by the CWC meeting, which was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Vadra, among others. (PTI)