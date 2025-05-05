Delay in issuing of exam notifications

Editor,

I am writing on behalf of numerous aspirants to express our growing concern and disappointment over the continuous delay in issuing exam notifications for various departments under the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Despite expectations and the usual schedule, the notifications for several important departmental exams have not been released. This persistent delay is not only creating confusion but is also wasting the valuable time, energy, and resources of countless aspirants who are earnestly preparing for these examinations. The absence of a clear timeline is deeply demoralising and raises questions about the commission’s commitment to timely and transparent processes.

We respectfully ask: why are these delays occurring again and again? What is preventing the commission from adhering to a fixed schedule? We urge the APPSC chairman to address these concerns publicly and release an official update regarding the status of the exam notifications.

We hope that, as a constitutional body responsible for fair and efficient recruitment, the APPSC will act with urgency and restore the trust of the aspirant community.

Aspirants