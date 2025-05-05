Marathon organised to promote fitness, drug-free lifestyle

DUMPORIJO, 4 May: Hundreds of people took part in a ‘Run Dumporijo! Fit Dumporijo!’ marathon here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday, with the aim of promoting health, unity, and a drug-free lifestyle.

The event was organised under the patronage of Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui, and was supported by Additional Deputy Commissioner Otem Jamoh. It was open to both junior and senior participants in the 15-35 and above age categories.

In his address, Bui reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to fight drug abuse through sustained awareness and rehabilitation programmes. He announced plans to establish drug de-addiction centres across all districts of Arunachal Pradesh, including one in Upper Subansiri.

In the junior male category, Akil Bui secured the first position by completing the 11-kilometre stretch in just one hour. Lolen Richi and Ronal Bui followed in second and third place, respectively.

In the junior female category, Shanti Sikom bagged the top spot, while Laxmi Param and Marjum Digbak finished second and third.

Among the seniors in the male category, Taler Richi clinched the first position, followed by Maju Nalo and Taku Kana.

In the female senior category, Ajum Nalo led the race, while Jumter Kayi Hali and Yalom Lida secured the second and third spot, respectively.

Miss Arunachal-2024 Tadu Lunia and singer Pakngam Lombi attended the event, adding glamour to the initiative.