PEC demands action against scribe killers around the world

GENEVA, 4 May: The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body, while revealing that 55 journalists have been killed since 1 January, 2025 around the world, demanded due action against the perpetrators.

On the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, the PEC stated that the day reminds everyone to uphold press freedom and defend journalists from censorship, harassment, and violence.

“Globally on 3 May, the press freedom day is observed to promote independent journalism and also remember the victim journalists, who were targeted performing professional duties. It also signifies the importance of media in promoting transparency, accountability, and informed citizenry,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC.

In the Gaza Strip, at least 18 media workers have been killed since the beginning of the year, adding to the toll of more than 200 killed by the Israeli Army since 7 October, 2023. Silencing the witnesses will not stop the profession from doing its job.

“Those responsible of war crimes must be brought to justice and impunity to the journo-murders (observed in a large number of countries) needs to be stopped by one and all,” added Lempen.

The PEC’s south and southeast Asia representative Nava Thakuria informed that a senior Sindhi journalist named Allah Dino Shar, associated with Hum News, was recently (11 April, 2025)

killed by miscreants in Pakistan’s Khairpur locality. Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, while condemning the murder, demanded strong actions against the perpetrators. Pakistan’s neighbour India lost three journalists (Mukesh Chandrakar, Raghavendra Vajpayee and Sahadev Dey) and Nepal one (Suresh Rajak) to assailants since 1 January this year.