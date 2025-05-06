Allegations of anomalies in beneficiaries’ selection

[ Bengia Ajum ]

LONGDING, 5 May: A panchayat leader, along with the Wakka Circle Students’ Union (WCSU), has written to the deputy commissioner of Longding district, alleging anomalies in the selection of beneficiaries under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) 2024-25.

These are flagship schemes being implemented for the welfare of the farmers. The WCSU alleged that applicants from villages like Wakka, Khanu, Chongkhow, Chop, Kampong, and Kaiho have been unfairly treated and denied benefits of the ANKY and the ANBY.

Further, the union alleged bias in the selection process and claimed that the whole process lacked transparency. The WCSU urged the DC to thoroughly review the selection process and take corrective measures.

Meanwhile, the ZPM of Lonchan anchal block, Rajiv Wangsa, in a complaint letter to the DC alleged that applicants from Longchan circle have been denied the benefits of the ANBY.

The ZPM claimed that despite numerous applications from Longchan circle,display-none have been selected, raising serious concerns about transparency and fairness in the selection process. “This outcome contradicts the principles of equality and equity that the scheme aims to promote,” he added.

“The selection process appears biased, with a disproportionate number of beneficiaries selected from circles like Kanubari, Longding, Chubam, and Pumao, while Longchan and Wakka circles have been overlooked,” he alleged. He also proposed decentralising such schemes’ selection process with circle-level officers chairing the selection committees in their respective circles.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation, an official said that this is a case of infighting among the members of the Pongchau-Wakka assembly constituency, and that the selection process was carried out fairly.