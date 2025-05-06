Lack of adequate human resource, machineries observed during inspection

BASAR, 5 May: Absence of adequate human resource and machineries at most of the construction sites in Leparada district – leading to significant delay in execution of projects – was observed during an inspection carried out by Leparada Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng and a team of officers on Monday.

The inspection primarily focused on the projects being executed under the RWD Basar division.

During the inspection of the work on the MRL01-Akajan Likabali Bam road to Government Model Degree College here, it was observed that progress was significantly behind schedule. The DC directed the department and the contractor to ensure its completion by July 2025.

The team also inspected the construction of a 20-bedded hostel with kitchen, dining hall, warden room, and four units of Type-II quarters (G+1) at NSCBAV-Gori, where the compound was found to be too congested for a residential school. The DC instructed the DDSE to address the issue promptly.

Similarly, sluggish progress was noted with respect to the ongoing construction work for the emporium-cum-crafts centre in Basar, prompting the DC to urge the implementing agency to stick to the project timeline.

The DC emphasised the importance of maintaining the quality of work and completing all projects within the stipulated time. He directed the RWD Basar division executive engineer to provide DPRs and drawings to the user agencies, and to ensure continuous monitoring of the projects. (DIPRO)