Request for clarity from APPSC

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to request the chairman and the members of the APPSC to provide an official update regarding all examinations tentatively scheduled for May and June, 2025, as per the annual calendar issued by the APPSC.

Many aspirants have made significant professional and personal adjustments based on these dates. Some have resigned from part-time jobs, taken unpaid leave, or even relocated to Itanagar solely to focus on their preparations in a conducive environment.

However, with May already underway, there has been no communication from the APPSC. When we visit the office for updates, the response, “Website check karte raho,” is deeply demoralising and reflects a lack of empathy towards aspirants’ genuine concerns.

I request the APPSC to not turn a blind eye to our concerns. With folded hands I humbly urge the commission to issue an official clarification at the earliest, as uncertainty is affecting our preparations, finances and mental wellbeing.

Aged aspirant