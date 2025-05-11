International Nurses Day celebrated at HU

ITANAGAR, 10 May: The Himalayan Institute of Nursing at Himalayan University (HU) here celebrated the International Nurses Day on Saturday, recognising the invaluable contributions of nurses to the healthcare system globally.

Attending the programme, HU’s Head Administrator Reyoni Ete delivered a motivational speech. He commended the nursing community for its unwavering commitment to providing compassionate and effective healthcare.

Ete emphasised the significant role nurses play, “not only in hospitals and clinics but also in educating and nurturing communities.”

Head of nursing department Yapu Lida expressed gratitude to all the nurses and healthcare professionals for their relentless service. Lida also spoke on the importance of International Nurses Day.

A cultural programme, including traditional dance, song, and skit, was presented by nursing students.

HU HR Counsellor Omem Apang, faculty members and students, among others, participated in the celebration.