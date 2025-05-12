Take action against job scams

Editor,

This in reference to a letter titled ‘Job scams in Siang district’, which was published in the 25 April issue of your esteemed daily.

Being concerned citizens of Siang district, we are much disturbed and anguished over repeated instances of job scams. Such recurring practices cause us sleepless nights and also show Siang in bad light. It is high time that we came together and fought against scams and corruption happening in the district.

On reading the letter, the Association for the Development and Welfare of Siang District (ADAWSD) enquired into the allegations made against the ICDS Department in Pangin, the ADC office in Pangin, the ADC office in Boleng, the ADC office in Kaying, and the Panchayat Office in Boleng. Our findings are mentioned below:

There were allegations that officers concerned received recommendations from the MLA and minister of Siang district for the recruitment of their candidates. Through our investigation and from reliable sources it was found that the officers concerned received recommendations from them. The second allegation was that there are several employees working in the DCPU and the JJB, Pangin without facing interview: Through our investigation it was found that there are some staffers working in the DCPU (now Mission Vatsalya), Pangin and JJB, Pangin had been appointed without advertisement and conducting interview. Interestingly, they are found to be siblings (four siblings are working in these establishments). There was an allegation against the offices of the ADC Pangin, ADC Boleng, and ADC Kaying regarding appointment through the recommendations of the MLA and minister concerned of Siang district: After thorough investigation, we could not find proper evidence and sources about ill-practices in this interview. On the Siang Eung News Facebook handle there was an allegation that casual staffers were recruited into the Panchayat Department in Boleng without floating advertisement and conducting interviews: During investigation, we found that this interview was conducted without advertisement through proper channels.

In light of this, we would like to appeal to the deputy commissioner of Siang and the Pangin CDPO to take action against those who have been recruited through wrong means. A thorough inquiry should be conducted into the recruitments facing allegations.

We hope that the Siang DC and the Transport, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Cooperation minister are committed to the development of the district. We hope that the minister and the DC would look into the matter and take appropriate action against the wrongdoers.

However, of the authorities fail to take action against the culprits, we would be forced to initiate a democratic movement. Enough is enough; we won’t tolerate corruption and job scams in any form. This is the right time for the people of Siang district to come out and fight against corruption.

President,

ADAWSD,

Camp: Boleng