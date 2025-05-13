IJU mourns Dr K Vikram Rao

NEW DELHI, 12 May: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Dr K Vikram Rao, a veteran journalist and towering figure in the journalists’ trade union movement.

IJU President Geetartha Pathak expressed profound grief, stating, “Dr K Vikram Rao was a beacon of journalistic excellence and a relentless advocate for press freedom rights of journalists. His legacy of courage and dedication to the fourth estate will continue to guide and inspire journalist movement across India.”

“The IJU joins the journalistic fraternity in mourning this profound loss and prays for strength and solace for Dr Rao’s loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Pathak said.