Sisang Angong lift Etor Giidi T-20 trophy

RUKSIN, 12 May: The Sisang Angong cricket team lifted the Ame Libang and Otung Libang Memorial Etor Giidi Cricket Tournament (T-20) trophy, beating Gipong Cricket Club (GCC) by 48 runs.

Opting to bat first, the Sisang Angong team set a 170-run target for GCC, losing 8 wickets. Chasing the target, GCC were bundled out for 121 runs.

At the concluding ceremony held at Ngorlung secondary school playground on Monday, retired SP Opir Paron said that village-level sports tournaments are ideal platforms to discover hidden talents among youths.

Pasighat West BJP Mandal president Tadi Jonnom commended the organisers for hosting the tournament in memory of their ancestors, and advised local villagers to work unitedly for peace and participate in government-initiated developmental works.

The champion team received Rs 35,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up received Rs 20,000 and a trophy.

Individual prizes, including man of the series, man of the match, and other talented players, were also awarded cash prizes and trophies sponsored by local dignitaries.

The tournament was organised by All Star Ngorlung-Ralung and sponsored by Ruksin Forest Range Officer Opnag Jamoh and his family.

Local MLA Ninong Ering, Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh, village headmen, and Pasighat JN College Assistant Professor Enuk Libang attended the concluding programme.