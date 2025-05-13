Rupa celebrates Buddha Purnima

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 12 May: The people of Rupa town in West Kameng district celebrated Buddha Purnima with devotion, honouring Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

To mark the sanctity of the day, a series of events -including prayers, a procession, and a discourse – were organised by the Rupa Buddhist Society (RBS) on Monday.

Local MLA Tseten Chombay said, “This is an auspicious day for us. The presence of religion remains significant even in today’s fast-paced world. Without it, we would lose our way. Buddhism is a simple religion and a symbol of peace. Though I am not a religious leader, I am a follower, and we are proud to have Buddhism as our guiding philosophy.”

He highlighted the contributions of the 14th Dalai Lama in spreading the core principles of Buddhism – the Four Noble Truths – and promoting peace and compassion worldwide. “The Eightfold Path of the Buddha teaches us to lead a simple and meaningful life. Such discourses on Buddhism should continue to be organised to inspire us all.”

The MLA also noted that, alongside other forms of tourism, religious tourism is flourishing in the region, supported by the developmental efforts of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “This area is blessed with many ancient and significant monasteries, including the Rupa monastery, Chilipam monastery, and Lhagyala monastery. New pilgrimage destinations are also emerging,” he said.

Former minister and RBS chairman DK Thongdok spoke about the significance of the day for the Buddhist community, and offered prayers for eternal blessings of the Buddha upon Earth.

Meanwhile, Zilla Parishad Chairman Karma Dorjee expressed gratitude to the MLA, the RBS, the Women’s Welfare Association, and fellow devotees for making the event a grand success.

Earlier in the day, people gathered at the Rupa monastery and took out a 3-km procession to Siddhartha Park.