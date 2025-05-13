Subi Taba’s ‘Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains’ launched

ITANAGAR, 12 May: Author Subi Taba’s collection of short stories, Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains, was launched at a literary event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here on Sunday.

Published by Penguin Random House, the book received praise from distinguished guests for its literary merit and cultural significance, the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society said in a release.

Renowned author and Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi lauded the book as a rare and lyrical preservation of Arunachal Pradesh’ oral traditions, infused with deep emotion and timeless wisdom.

Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu praised Taba’s grit and determination in completing the book despite her government duties.

IPR Director Gijum Tali described the book as an essential contribution to Arunachali literature.

Rajiv Gandhi University Registrar Dr NT Rikam noted, “The book bridges folklore and literary finesse, inspiring young minds to reconnect with their roots.”

Dr Bompi Riba shared a review, praising the collection for bringing the region’s oral traditions, mythical landscapes, and timeless wisdom to life with lyrical prose and magical realism.

The event, organised jointly by the author and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, featured a discussion moderated by Yater Nyokir, followed by an interaction with readers and book signing.

The presence of literary stalwarts and cultural custodians made the evening an unforgettable celebration of Arunachal’s rich cultural and folkloric heritage, the release added.