India to face B’desh in SAFF U-19 C’ship final

YUPIA, 16 May: India will face Bangladesh in the final of the 7th SAFF U-19 Championship here on 18 May.

India entered the final after beating Maldives 3-0 in the second semifinal here on Friday.

Danny Meitei opened the scoring for India in the 14th minutes, before local boy Omang Dodum doubled the lead in the 21st minutes. The last goal was scored by Prashant Jajo in the 65th minutes.

On other hand, defending champion Bangladesh secured their spot in the final, beating Nepal 2-1 in the first semifinal earlier in the day.