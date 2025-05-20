Risk of stampede at Yupia football stadium

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned and the general public to a serious safety concern at the Yupia outdoor football stadium, seen during the SAFF U-19 Championship final.

The growing enthusiasm and turnout of spectators were truly heartening, but it also raises concerns about crowd control. During any tournament, especially in the final, the stadium witnesses overcrowding at the entry and exit points. If the issue persists in the matches in the future, there is a real risk of a stampede-like situation occurring, which could lead to serious injuries or even fatality.

I strongly urge the organisers and the district administration to ensure proper crowd management. There should be clearly marked and adequately staffed entry and exit gates, regulated ticketing, emergency medical support, and coordination with police personnel to manage the inflow and outflow of spectators.

Football should be a celebration of sportsmanship and unity, not a cause for disaster. Preventive action now can avoid potential tragedy later.

Nabam Nadi