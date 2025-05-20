Retain existing rules for PGT/TGT appointment

Editor,

I wish to express concern over the proposed changes to the rules for appointing postgraduate teachers (PGT) and trained graduate teachers (TGT). This decision is causing distress among aspirants who have been preparing for years under the current guidelines.

The sudden decision to implement National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms at this stage is unfair. If such norms were necessary, they should have been adopted earlier. Delays in recruitment in the past were often caused by inefficiencies and corruption within the department. Now, taking decisions to shift the rules adds to the uncertainty and burden on sincere candidates.

Many aspirants have invested significant time, effort and resources in preparation, aligning with the existing norms. Changing the criteria mid-process not only jeopardises their prospects but also undermines the credibility of the recruitment system.

I urge the authorities to retain the current rules for this recruitment cycle. This would ensure fairness and stability for all stakeholders.

An aged aspirant