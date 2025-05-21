Give peace a chance

There is “no expiry date” to the understanding reached between the Indian and Pakistani director generals of military operations (DGMO) regarding the cessation of hostilities nearly a week ago, the Indian Army clarified on Sunday. This statement came in response to reports suggesting that the arrangement between the two nations had a set deadline.

On 12 May, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to continue the understanding of halting all military actions. This decision followed the tragic deaths of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on 22 April, the result of Pakistani-sponsored terrorism. In retaliation, India launched an offensive against Pakistan, leading to casualties on both sides.

The ceasefire announcement on 10 May came just as tensions between the two countries were on the brink of escalating into a full-scale war. US President Donald Trump is believed to have played a pivotal role, mediating the talks that resulted in both countries agreeing to cease hostilities.

With both nations teetering on the edge of a larger conflict, it is essential that India and Pakistan work together to bring peace and stability to the region. As we have seen in recent conflicts, there are no true winners in war – only loss and suffering. Confidence-building measures must be initiated, with people-to-people contact being restored alongside military-level talks.

In such a volatile environment, it is crucial that peace be given a chance. Only through dialogue and cooperation can we hope for a better future for both nations and the wider region.