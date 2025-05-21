Request for fair recruitment process

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the director of school education and the deputy director of school education (DDSE), Pakke-Kessang, to a pressing concern regarding the recruitment process of TGT science teachers under the ISSE scheme.

It has come to light that in the recently declared CBSE results for Classes 10 and 12, Pakke-Kessang district ranked lowest among the 26 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. This dismal performance raises serious concerns about the quality of education being imparted in the district.

One of the major factors behind this poor academic performance appears to be the alleged practice of backdoor appointments and the use of MLA-recommended note-sheets in the teachers’ recruitment process. Despite the availability of well-qualified, experienced, and eligible candidates holding MSc, BSc, BEd, APTET, and CTET qualifications within the constituency, many are not even given a fair chance to attend interviews due to political interference.

Therefore, I earnestly urge the authorities concerned – especially the DDSE and other responsible officials – to ensure a transparent and merit-based recruitment process for the vacant TGT science teacher posts. I also appeal to our elected public representatives to refrain from undue interference and allow the system to function in the best interest of students and the future of our district.

A frustrated,

unemployed candidate