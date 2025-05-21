Tiranga Yatra taken out

ANINI, 20 May: A Tiranga Yatra was taken out here in Dibang Valley district on Tuesday to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor and to pay tributes to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces.

Organised under the banner of ‘Citizens for National Security’, the yatra witnessed participation of people from all sections of society – school children, public servants, government officials, community leaders, members of civil society, women’s groups, cultural organisations, and local residents.

The march began from the old football ground and culminated at the new stadium, with participants carrying the tricolour aloft and chanting patriotic slogans.

Shaurya Samman prog held

Meanwhile, a ‘Shaurya Samman’ programme was organised at Gandhi Chowk in East Siang HQ Pasighat on Tuesday by the Samvardhinee Nyas Trust to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces and Operation Sindoor.

The participants prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of those who were killed in Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Phahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, Samvardhinee Nyas Trust convener Jaya Tasung Moyong said, “We stand tall with our Indian soldiers till we bleed our last blood. I may not fight at the border; I may not sweep all the tears of soldiers’ families; may not console and give warmth to the families in their loss, but at least we can offer prayers for shakti, atmabal and suraksha of the Indian Army, who are fighting the enemy at the frontline.”

Various religious heads representing Donyi Poloism, Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism and Islam led the prayers for the peace of the souls of the departed, and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor.

Members of SHGs, women of the IRBn, Kali Mandir women group and Nepali women also expressed their solidarity with the Indian armed forces during the event. (DIPROs)