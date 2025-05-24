AMSU felicitates school toppers

TAWANG, 23 May: Students of Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 who topped their exams were felicitated during a programme organised here by the All Monpa Students’ Union (AMSU) on Friday.

The students, drawn from both government and private institutions, were presented with trophies and cash prizes in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The initiative was sponsored by local MLA Namgey Tsering to motivate and inspire students to strive for academic excellence.

In his address, the MLA emphasised the importance of hard work, sincerity, and discipline, and reminded the students that there are no shortcuts to success. He also acknowledged the role of the DDSE and the teachers in shaping the future of the region.

Tsering gave assurance that he would provide support to students from economically weaker sections, and encouraged all students to actively engage in sports and games, “not just for physical wellbeing but as potential career paths.”

He also urged the youths to steer clear of drugs and negative influences, emphasising the importance of choosing the right circle of friends.

DDSE Hridar Phuntso in his address reiterated the value of dedication, discipline, and consistency in students’ journeys toward success.

Members of the AMSU also spoke. (DIPRO)