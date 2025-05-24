Eye screening-cum-indigenous faith awareness’ team flagged off

DOIMUKH, 23 May: In a step towards promoting community health and cultural consciousness, Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) president Dr Emi Rumi, along with IFCSAP vice president (HQ) Bai Taba, flagged off an ‘Eye screening-cum-indigenous faith awareness’ team from here in Papum Pare district to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district on 21 May.

The initiative is jointly organised by the IFCSAP, the All Lamra Welfare Society, and Karuna Trust, in collaboration with the National Health Mission.

The eye screening camp is scheduled to take place on 26May at the IB premises in Chayang Tajo.

The team of volunteers and medical professionals is being led by IFCSAP western Arunachal Pradesh assistant general secretary Tadar Chachung.

Dr Rumi said that the camp will include free distribution of eyeglasses to the poor and the needy. In addition, free eye surgeries will be arranged at the TRIHMS and Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, in collaboration with Karuna Trust.

He urged the people of Chayang Tajo and nearby villages to “actively participate in and take full advantage of this unique opportunity, which integrates both vision care and indigenous faith awareness.”

He said that more such outreach camps will be conducted in the days to come, with special focus on rural and underserved areas such as Kurung Kumey and other districts.

The camp is supported by former AAPSU president Hawa Bagang. (DIPRO)