Wangsu calls for dedicated livestock mgmt practices

Livestock distribution prog launched

KANUBARI, 23 May: The Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Department launched the first phase of a livestock distribution programme here in Longding district on Friday, benefitting 75 trained farmers from across the district.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Gabriel D Wangsu distributed 150 high-quality pigs, including Rani, Hampshire, and large black breeds,and 70 Assam hill goats to selected farmers during the distribution ceremony.

Funded under the DoTCL scheme for 2024-25, the initiative targets skilled farmers who have undergone hands-on training through the ‘Catch Them Young’ and other capacity-building programmes.

Wangsu urged the beneficiaries to put their training into practice to boost household incomes and drive self-reliance. “These animals are not just livestock;they represent an opportunity for sustainable livelihood. I encourage each of you to make full use of this support and demonstrate model livestock management in our communities,” he stated.

He assured continued support for farmers who demonstrate dedication to their livestock management practices.

Among others, Kanubari ADC Kunal Yadav, District Veterinary Officer Ojuli Moyong, Veterinary Officer Dr Mitek Tarang, the Lawnu ZPM, and public leaders were present during the programme.

Following the distribution ceremony, Wangsu conducted an inspection of various ongoing developmental works in the Kanubari area, reviewing the progress of infrastructure projects.