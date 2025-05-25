Efforts on to improve state’s edn scenario: Sona

NAMSAI, 24 May: Education Minister PD Sona said that efforts are on to rationalise the teachers’ deployment and improve the educational scenario of the state.

During a review meeting on various developmental projects under central and state government schemes here on Saturday, Sona highlighted foundational learning gaps in the education system, which are contributing to poor performance in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

As the Namsai’s guardian minister, Sona acknowledged the district’s challenges and assured that the issues would be addressed with the ministry concerned.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom stressed the need for focused efforts to tackle youth unemployment in the district.

Mentor secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop assured that all issues raised during the meeting would be communicated to the government.

The meeting was attended by the Namsai DC, the SP and HoDs. (DIPRO)