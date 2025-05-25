Army unit assures support for youth library movement

TEZU, 24 May: Outgoing Commanding Officer of the 6 Kumaon Regiment, Col Ravi Panwar reaffirmed the unit’s commitment to promoting the reading habit among the youths.

Attending an event at Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district on Saturday, Col Panwar emphasised the importance of nurturing new readers.

“As the books in a library grow, readers too must grow. All of you must strive to groom more and more new readers,” he said.

Awarding prizes to the winners of the first Capt KK Venkatraman Memorial patriotic Hindi group-song competition, Col Panwar said: “Wherever I will be, I shall be a part of the youth library movement. Our unit, 6 Kumaon, will also be supporting the reading promotion activities in Lohit valley.”

The first prize in the senior category was won by Zen Chikro and her team from Denning College of Teacher Education, Tezu, while Arpita Ram and her team won the first prize in the junior category.

The competition was organised by the NSS unit and the NCC unit of Indira Gandhi Govt College, Tezu,jointly with Bamboosa Library last month.

On the occasion, Col Panwar announced the introduction of late Capt KK Venkatraman Memorial Rolling Trophy for literary contest. Capt Venkatraman was a former officer of the 6 Kumaon Regiment and a pioneer educational social worker in Arunachal.

He also dedicated to the Lohit Youth Libraries four cartons of books donated by Funky Rainbows, a reading promotion organisation led by eminent children’s writer Vijaylakshmi Nagaraj from Bangalore.

Additionally, a set of books titled Heroines was donated by Rathin Mathur, son of Walong War veteran Brig RK Mathur.

Dr Rajen Miwu, assistant professor and NCC officer at Indira Gandhi Govt College here, thanked the 6 Kumaon Regiment for sponsoring the contest and assured continued promotion of youth activities through the NCC and NSS units.