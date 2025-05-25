TWS organises cleaning drive

DAPORIJO, 24 May: The Tamin Welfare Society [TWS] organised a cleaning drive at the Bishal Market area – from the BSNL office trijunction to Si-Donyi Jaring – here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

The society’s members cleaned up plastic bottles, construction debris, empty beer cans, and IMFL bottles, removed off-road vehicles and waterlogged areas, and promoted health awareness.

During the social service, 50 saplings of various species, including nahor, cook pine, and golden bloom Ashok were planted, TWS HRD secretary Dosh Dasi informed.

Led by TWS secretary-general Tadu Tamin, the cleaning drive was organised by its social service secretary Gemin Leriak Tamin.

It is pertinent to mention that Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo in a recent meeting

with Tagin community-based organisations and other community-based organisations discussed the beautification of Daporijo township area.

During the meeting, it was decided that all the CBOs would adopt ownership of specific areas in the itown for one year to enhance beautification and maintain cleanliness.

The Bishal Market area was earmarked for the TWS.