HU organises ‘Sehat aur Samaj’ prog at DPS

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The management department of Himalayan University (HU) organised a National Service Scheme (NSS) programme with the theme ‘Sehat aur Samaj: Youth for Health, Hope, and Harmony’ at Delhi Public School (DPS) here on Saturday.

The programme saw the participation of around 120 Class 8 to 12 students of DPS, along with several faculty members. BBA first and second year students of HU delivered key sessions and performances, making the event a vibrant and collaborative learning experience.

The programme featured student speaking on the topic ‘Hygiene, Preventive Health, and Lifestyle Diseases’. BBA first year student Mega Maga and BBA second year student Tam Yatik from HU shared practical and educational insights into hygienic practices, the importance of disease prevention, and maintaining healthy lifestyles, particularly relevant in today’s health-conscious world.

A highlight of the programme was a silent skit on drug awareness, presented by the BBA 1st and 2nd year students of HU.

This was followed by a session of reflections on holistic student development by Tad Nime and Dr PK Sutradhar, who emphasised the shared responsibilities of educators, institutions, and the community in nurturing not only the academic but also moral and social values of the younger generation.