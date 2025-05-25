Khandu pledges support to ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision at NITI Aayog meet

ITANAGAR, 24 May: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday showcased the state’s remarkable socioeconomic progress over the past decade, reaffirming its pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Addressing the 10th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, Khandu reaffirmed Arunachal’s vision to become resilient, empowered, and prosperous, contributing significantly to a developed India characterised by sustainable industrial growth, youth and women empowerment, world-class infrastructure, innovation leadership, and environmental stewardship.

In his address, the chief minister presented key development indicators, including an impressive 11.01 per cent growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), a significant reduction in multidimensional poverty from 24.85% to 13.76%, and strengthened fiscal discipline reflected in a 166% increase in GSDP and a 321.8% rise in state own resources since 2014-15.

“These figures demonstrate Arunachal Pradesh’ rapid socioeconomic transformation driven by effective governance and robust central support,” he stated.

The chief minister credited the ‘double-engine’ government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the collective efforts of ‘Team Arunachal’ for accelerating growth across key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, industry, tourism, education, and healthcare.

A major highlight was the Rs 2,205 crore allocation under the vibrant villages programme for comprehensive development of 455 border villages in phase 1 and an additional 122 villages in phase 2, enhancing connectivity, electrification, and communication along the India-Tibet, India-Myanmar, and India-Bhutan borders.

Khandu detailed significant infrastructure expansion, noting a 251% increase in rural roads and a 143% growth in national highways. Connectivity to remote areas has improved with 2,605 newly installed mobile towers connecting 3,721 villages.

In education and skill development, eight new Navodaya Vidyalayas have been sanctioned, while Rs 146 crore has been invested under the Swadesh Darshan scheme to boost tourism with a focus on niche sectors such as farm, spiritual, adventure, wildlife, wellness, tribal, and ecotourism, Khandu pointed out.

He outlined ambitious education reforms under Mission Shikshit Arunachal, targeting completion by 2029. This includes the installation of smart classrooms in 80% of government schools, AI-driven monitoring systems, and comprehensive infrastructure improvements. The state currently boasts a 100% adjusted net enrollment rate, low dropout rates, and a favourable pupil-teacher ratio of 11:1.

Khandu further said that youth empowerment initiatives provide 75% scholarships for IIT and AIIMS aspirants, subsidies for aviation and merchant navy training, and robust entrepreneurship support through the revamped Industrial Development and Investment Policy 2025.

He said that healthcare advancements have expanded insurance coverage to 1.8 lakh families, introduced free chemotherapy at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), established a renal care centre, and expanded the 300-bed Pasighat hospital.

“The state has strengthened mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation programmes and is enhancing digital health infrastructure with telemedicine and digital record-keeping across government facilities,” he said.

On energy, Khandu emphasised the state’s vast hydropower potential of 58,000 mw, highlighting ongoing projects such as the 600 mw Kameng, 110 mw Pare, the nearly completed 2,000 mw Lower Subansiri, and the under-construction 2,880 mwDibang project, India’s highest hydropower plant.

Khandu added that governance reforms include leading the Northeast in e-office implementation, with over 41 lakh files processed digitally.

Plans are underway to integrate AI and Big Data analytics into governance and establish a centre of excellence in emerging technologies. The state is also strengthening capacity-building efforts via the iGOT Karmayogi platform and preparing for new criminal law implementation, he said.

“Arunachal Pradesh continues to promote outcome-based governance with robust monitoring systems, geotagging, independent audits, and district-level coordination through mentor secretaries and guardian ministers,” he added.

The chief minister acknowledged positive progress in resolving the longstanding Assam-Arunachal border dispute, with joint surveys expected to resolve over 60% of the boundary dispute.

“Environmental stewardship is central to the state’s agenda, anchored by the Pakke Declaration 2047. Initiatives include afforestation, tiger conservation, drone-assisted reforestation, wetland restoration, and sustainable agriculture practices,” he said.

Women’s empowerment remains a key priority, with nearly half of panchayat representatives being women and over 1.1 lakh women mobilised into more than 13,000 self-help groups, supported by Rs 75 crore in bank credit, he said.

Schemes like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and ‘One Tribe, One Weave’ promote financial inclusion and tribal artisan entrepreneurship, the chief minister added.

The chief minister conveyed a strong message of unity, reform, and citizen-driven development, emphasising that Arunachal’s people are not mere beneficiaries but active partners in building a brighter future for the state and the nation. (PTI)