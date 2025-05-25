Tirang Yatra taken out

DAPORIJO, 24 May: A Tiranga Yatra was taken out here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday to honour the India armed forces.

Among others, Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui, Nacho MLA Nakap Nalo, government officials, and members of various political parties participated in the yatra.

The yatra started from the Government Higher secondary School ground and culminated at the Rijo mini outdoor stadium here.

Soki highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, and urged all to show their patriotism during any national emergency and to be prepared to “contribute morally or physically.” (DIPRO)