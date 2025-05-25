NERIST, NIELIT sign MoU for technical cooperation

NIRJULI, 24 May: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) and the Itanagar Centre of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Friday to strengthen technical cooperation and foster skill development in the field of information and communication technology (ICT).

The MoU was signed by NERIST Registrar Dr MK Camder and NIELET Itanagar Centre Director (i/c) RK Bigensana Singh, in the presence of NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, deans, NIELIT Itanagar Centre SPoC Prof M Marjit Singh, and others.

“This MoU marks a significant step towards building a dynamic partnership that not only enhances student and faculty capabilities but also contributes to the regional and national ICT ecosystem,” the NERIST informed in a release.

The collaboration will include joint training programmes, workshops, and research projects that will enrich opportunities for academic and professional growth of both the institutions, it said.