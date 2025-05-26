Cong opposes large dams

ITANAGAR, 25 May: The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh, while opposing large dams in the ecologically sensitive region, expressed support for medium and small hydropower projects in the state.

“When India is facing energy crisis and hydropower could enrich coffer of fund-poor Arunachal, Congress would support execution of hydropower projects but not very large but medium and small dams without any risk in future,” former minister and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee working president Bosiram Siram said in a press statement.

The issue of hydropower generation in Arunachal has gained significance in light of China’s recent approval of a $137 billion dam project on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, raising concerns in riparian countries, including India and Bangladesh.

“If India is concerned about China’s dam, should we adopt a tit for tat policy or act with wisdom is the million-dollar question,” the party leader said.

“Large dams always pose risk,” he said, while recalling his personal experience of a devastating flood in Pasighat town in East Siang district in 2000, caused by a hydropower dam collapse in Tibet, which resulted in loss of lives and livestock.

Siram emphasised the need for India to take a wise approach in dealing with China’s dam project and to explore ways to harness its own hydropower potential in Arunachal.

“I agree that China’s proposed dam poses a great risk to downstream riparian nations, but India should take up the matter at an international forum,” he said, adding that Beijing is well aware of India’s strength and would not dare to challenge it.