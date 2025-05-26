GoAP signs MoUs worth Rs 6,357 cr with 16 investors

NEW DELHI, 25 May: The Arunachal Pradesh government signed memorandums of understandings (MoU) worth Rs 6,357 crore with 16 investors across diverse sectors during the two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit, which concluded here on 24 May.

The MoUs were signed by the planning & investment secretary, GoAP, and the representatives of the investors.

MoUs were signed with Agri-Biofuel Global Ltd for converting agri-waste into aviation and maritime fuel worth Rs 2,324 crore, Developer Group India Pvt Ltd for afforestation and carbon credit monetisation for Rs 1,760 crore, Beema Bamboo Plantation for Bio Fuel for Rs 570 Cr and Trial Plantation of Moso Bamboo worth Rs 55 crore.

MoUs were also signed with Inlamobi Pvt Ltd for proposed investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish European Blue Valley Fragrances and Flavours, Ayush Cluster, Medhavi Group for an investment of Rs 178 crore to establish an skill, innovation and tribal entrepreneurship university in Ziro, which is expected to generate over 430 direct employment opportunities, Farm Native Group for establishment of a 250-bedded superspecialty hospital involving an investment of Rs 150 crore with a projection to create between 900 to 1,100 direct jobs and an additional 1,000 to 1,500 indirect employment opportunities. MoUswere also inked with Zedsoftpoint for an investment of Rs 150 crore in data centres, IT & IteS, Vishwakarma & Co for Rs 100 crore to develop a tourism-focused hotel in Ziro.

Other MoUs signed included proposals related to renewable energy, bamboo processing, herbal and turmeric product development, and promotion of spiritual and heritage tourism.

These investments are expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for the state’s youths, besides enhancing skill development, innovation, healthcare services and agriculture and allied sectors in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the minister in charge of planning & investment, witnessed the signing of several significant MoUs.

Welcoming all the investors, Mein said that “these MoUs represent a transformational moment for Arunachal Pradesh.”

“They reflect growing investor confidence in the state’s potential and reinforce our commitment to inclusive and sustainable development,” he said, and invited them to be a part of Arunachal’s growth story.

Mein also commended the Planning & Investment Department for its proactive efforts in facilitating these partnerships and fostering an investor-friendly environment.

These investments are expected to play a vital role in enhancing socioeconomic development, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening infrastructure across Arunachal and the Northeast region. The state continues to position itself as an emerging investment destination in the region.

On the inaugural day of the summit, industry leaders, including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal collectively announced investments worth more than Rs 1,55,000 crore to explore opportunities in the Northeastern region. (DCM’s PR Cell)