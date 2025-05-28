Biodiversity Board urges BMCs to actively pursue conservation efforts

DOIMARA, 27 May: Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) Member Secretary HB Abo urged biodiversity management committees (BMC) to actively pursue conservation efforts and contribute to protecting the state’s rich biodiversity.

Speaking at a training and capacity building programme for the Doimara BMC here in West Kameng district on 26 May, Abo emphasized the need for local involvement in achieving the State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2025-2035’s targets.

APBB Research Officer Dr Bamin Yakang delivered an informative session on the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and BD (Amendment) Act, 2023, highlighting the importance

of updating the People’s Biodiversity Register, access and benefit sharing, and responsibilities of BMCs and local stakeholders.

Doimara BMC Chairman DK Thungon shared their performance, including the formation of a women’s self-help group for pickle-making, vermicompost, apiculture, etc.

State Forest Research Institute Orchid Division Head Dr Ona Apang discussed orchid distribution in the Eaglenest sanctuary and Doimara reserve forest, its cultivation techniques, commercial importance, and the need for an orchid sub-centre.

Aye Deigo from Transition Consultant Private Limited spoke on the state’s orchid biodiversity and the ongoing project to make Arunachal the orchid capital of the world.

The programme aimed to enhance knowledge and capabilities of the BMC in managing and conserving the region’s rich biodiversity.