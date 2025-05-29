APU’s outreach cell conducts home visits to support adopted TB patients

PASIGHAT, 28 May: The outreach cell of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) conducted home visits to five adopted tuberculosis (TB) patients here on Wednesday. The outreach initiative was conducted under the Nikshay Mitra programme, a national scheme aimed at strengthening community support for TB patients through nutritional and psychosocial assistance.

During the visit, the outreach cell team handed over nutritional food baskets to each patient, stressing the importance of nutrition in TB recovery. The five patients constitute the second batch adopted by the university, following the recovery and completion of treatment by the first batch earlier this year in January.

The team comprised assistant professor and coordinator of the outreach cell Dr. Menuka Kadu, assistant registrar Anil Nangkar, staff Rajesh Tamang and Roman Gamnoh. They also interacted with the patients and gained valuable insights into their treatment status, improvement in health, family caregivers and emotional well-being.

“These home visits are not only about delivering food baskets but about empathy, solidarity, and sustained care; and understanding the lived experiences of our adopted patients enables us to provide more responsive and humane support,” said Dr. Menuka.

The interaction also highlighted the psychosocial dimensions of TB treatment, emphasizing the role of consistent community support in ensuring patients feel seen, heard, and encouraged throughout their recovery.