Farmers urged to avail benefits of agri schemes

Campaigns under VKSA underway

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 3 Jun: The East Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has embarked on a two-week-long pre-kharif agricultural campaign under the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA), covering rural areas, in collaboration with the civil administrationand Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry departments.

As part of the campaign, the KVK organized a programme at Ngorlung village in Ruksin circle of East Siang district on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering emphasized the importance of agriculture as the economic backbone of the country, urging farmers to adopt commercial activities to improve their household economy.

He also urged the farmers to avail of the benefits of the financial-subsidy schemes being provided by the government.

KVK Head Dr Bijendra Singh presented an overview of the nationwide pre-kharif campaign and said that the Agriculture Ministry’s effort aims to boost agriculture production and its allied activities to enhance farmers’ income.

He also spoke about the latest sustainable technologies for kharif crops and soil health.

Progressive farmer Opang Taying and Niglok Head Gaon Burah Talung Saroh spoke about sustainable agriculture practices adopted by local farmers and sought technical guidance from agriculture experts.

Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh, women SHG leaders, and officials from various departments, including KVK scientists and district veterinary officers, attended the programme.

The campaign, launched on 29 May at Mirem village, will continue until 12 June. It aims to boost agriculture production and enhance farmers’ income through sustainable technologies and financial-subsidy schemes.

On 2 June, two teams from the East Kameng KVK covered seven villages under the VKSA programme in the Khenewa block.

The villages covered included Pakke, Beyong, Waii, 40th Mile, Sangbiya, Rawa, Tapin, and Sepliang.

A total of 602 farmers attended the programme, and interacted with the teams and received information on suitable technologies, kharif agricultural advisories, and government schemes. Soil health cards were distributed to selected farmers, along with seeds for kharif crops and leaflets on different crops.

The programme was led by KVK Head Dr MC Debnath.

On 3 June, the West Kameng KVK, in collaboration with the NRC on Yak, the CITH, and various departments, conducted the 5th day of the VKSA programme at Buragaon North, Buragaon South, Goithang, Jamiri and Dedza village.

The programme covered topics such as agriculture schemes, including ANKY, NFSM, PM-KISAN, soil health cards, PMKSY, fruit management and seed production, livestock improvement and feed management, horticulture schemes (orchard establishment, farm machinery), fisheries and animal husbandry schemes.

The programme included farmer-scientist interactions, distribution of soil health cards, and provision of inputs to farmers.

A total of 220 farmers participated in the programme, which was attended by PRI members, farmers, farmwomen, and rural youths.

The teams were led by experts from the KVK, NRC on Yak, and CITH, who provided detailed information on various schemes and technologies to the farmers.

The 6th day of the VKSA was held in Namsai, with events at Kherem, Adi Ningroo, and New Mohong.

At Kherem, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa attended the programme.

Experts from the Namsai KVK and other departments advised farmers on scientific farming practices, crop diversification, and integrated approaches to enhance productivity and income.

They also briefed the farmers on central and state-sponsored schemes, encouraging them to avail subsidies and benefits for agricultural growth and rural livelihoods.

The 5th day of the VKSA was observed in Tawang district, covering villages like Khrimu, Soma, Namtsering, and Bleting.

The Tawang KVK, in collaboration with -NRC on Yak and Agriculture and Horticulture departments, led the programme, providing farmers with insights on scientific millet cultivation, dairy farming, and government schemes. (KVKs, with DIPRO input)