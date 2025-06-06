DC takes stock of damages to road

AALO, 5 Jun: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage took stock of the damages caused to the Wak-Yomcha road on Thursday. A portion of the road had been blocked, and later it was cleared by the executing agency.

The Wak-Yomcha road is 26 kms long, and it is being widened. The DC directed the executing agency not to compromise with the quality of work and complete the road on time.

The DC, along with other officers, also visited the Kodum-Bam trijunction road, which is in the final stage of completion.

The DC also told the executing agency to keep machineries on standby for any landslides during monsoon.

Meanwhile, the administration has urged the people of Taba Sora and Yomcha areas not to travel at night. (DIPRO)