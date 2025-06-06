DC calls for keeping Tawang clean

TAWANG, 5 Jun: Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang appealed to the people of the district to maintain cleanliness across the region.

Addressing an ‘awareness-cum-hands-on training programme on tourism and medical kit use’ here on Thursday, the DC informed that no plastic or PET bottles would be allowed beyond the Giant Buddha for vehicles and tourists heading towards Bumla and other key tourist destinations. Additionally, he advocated proper waste segregation and the use of compost pits for kitchen and vegetable waste to promote organic farming in household gardens.

The programme, organised by the Tourism Department in collaboration with KDS District Hospital here, targeted key tourism stakeholders, including taxi and tour operators, hoteliers, and homestay owners, with focus on cleanliness and the use of emergency medical kits.

The DC emphasised the importance of basic first-aid knowledge, particularly in a high-altitude destination like Tawang. He noted that such training can be lifesaving, and urged all tourism service providers to equip their establishments and vehicles with oxygen cylinders as a mandatory safety measure.

District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey thanked the Health Department for extending support and expertise in conducting the programme, while the DTO urged all stakeholders to diligently follow the guidelines issued by the district authorities to ensure a safe and clean environment for both residents and visitors.

The medical training session was led by a team of doctors and health officials from KDS District Hospital, headed by District Medical Officer Dr Thupten Lhamu and Medical Superintendent DrTenzin Kunga. The participants received practical training on the operation of portable oxygen kits, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and management and prevention of high-altitude or mountain sickness. (DIPRO)