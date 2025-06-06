IJU urges press to raise awareness on climate change

NEW DELHI, 5 May: On the occasion of the World Environment Day, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) on Thursday urged the press to intensify efforts in raising awareness about climate change, its impacts, and solutions, while fostering informed public discourse.

“As the world confronts unprecedented environmental challenges, the need for accurate, fearless, and impactful reporting has never been more urgent. The climate cannot wait, and neither can reliable information,” it said in a release.

Environmental journalists play a pivotal role in exposing ecological degradation, holding polluters accountable, and amplifying the voices of communities most affected by climate change. However, their work often comes at great personal risk, including threats, harassment, and violence. The IJU strongly condemns any attempts to silence or intimidate journalists reporting on environmental issues. We call for robust legal protections, swift investigations into attacks on journalists, and a safe working environment to ensure that they can continue their vital work without fear, it said.

“The press has a moral and professional responsibility to sensitize the public, policymakers, and stakeholders to the urgency of climate action,” said IJU President Geetartha Pathak. “Environmental journalists are on the frontlines, bridging the gap between science, policy, and people. Their safety must be prioritized to ensure that the truth reaches every corner of society.”

The IJU called on lawmakers to enact policies that protect both the environment and the journalists who report on it, ensuring accountability and transparency from governments and corporations.

Stakeholders, including civil society and media organizations, must collaborate to support ethical, evidence-based journalism that drives meaningful change, it said.

“Reliable information is the backbone of a society equipped to tackle the climate crisis,” said IJU Secretary-General Sabrina Inderjit. “Journalists must be empowered to report fearlessly, and the public must have access to credible information to make informed decisions. The time to act is now.”

Expressing solidarity with environmental journalists, the IJU pledged to advocate their safety and freedom. “Together, let us ensure that the climate crisis is met with the urgency it demands, fuelled by the power of truth and accountability,” it said.